Dynamics NAV Programmer – Cape Town
Requirements:
- 4+ years of Dynamics NAV Development experience
- Strong C/AL Programming skills
- Understanding in Manufacturing Process under NAV is a plus
- Understanding in Accounting Process is a plus
- Warehouse Process and ConnectShip knowledge is a plus
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Benefits:
- Health, Vision and Dental coverage
- Vacation Days + Sick Leave
- Up to R75k!
- Commuter Benefits
- Excellent Company Retention Rate
If you’re interested in pursuing this position and furthering your career, call Liana Robson at (contact number) or (email address)(email address)