Dynamics NAV Programmer

Dynamics NAV Programmer – Cape Town

Requirements:

4+ years of Dynamics NAV Development experience

Strong C/AL Programming skills

Understanding in Manufacturing Process under NAV is a plus

Understanding in Accounting Process is a plus

Warehouse Process and ConnectShip knowledge is a plus

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Benefits:

Health, Vision and Dental coverage

Vacation Days + Sick Leave

Up to R75k!

Commuter Benefits

Excellent Company Retention Rate

If you’re interested in pursuing this position and furthering your career, call Liana Robson at (contact number) or (email address)(email address)

