Dynamics NAV Programmer

Nov 28, 2018

Dynamics NAV Programmer – Cape Town

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of Dynamics NAV Development experience
  • Strong C/AL Programming skills
  • Understanding in Manufacturing Process under NAV is a plus
  • Understanding in Accounting Process is a plus
  • Warehouse Process and ConnectShip knowledge is a plus
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

Benefits:

  • Health, Vision and Dental coverage
  • Vacation Days + Sick Leave
  • Up to R75k!
  • Commuter Benefits
  • Excellent Company Retention Rate

If you’re interested in pursuing this position and furthering your career, call Liana Robson at (contact number) or (email address)(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position