IT Technician

An exciting opportunity exists for an IT professional to work in a high – pressure manufacturing environment servicing all shop – floor IT equipment. This position will be based at a large company in Uitenhage. The successful candidate will be required to work shifts.

Requirements:

– BTech / NDip in Information Technology, Communication Networks or a related qualification

– Previous experience with scanners, printers and industrial computers

– Networking knowledge

– Knowledge of Windows OS especially Windows 7

– PC repair ability

– Own vehicle is advantageous (Due to shift work)

