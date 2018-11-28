IT Technician

An exciting opportunity exists for an IT professional to work in a high – pressure manufacturing environment servicing all shop – floor IT equipment. This position will be based at a large company in Uitenhage. The successful candidate will be required to work shifts.
Requirements:
– BTech / NDip in Information Technology, Communication Networks or a related qualification
– Previous experience with scanners, printers and industrial computers
– Networking knowledge
– Knowledge of Windows OS especially Windows 7
– PC repair ability
– Own vehicle is advantageous (Due to shift work)
