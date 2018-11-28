Junior Server Administrator

Responsibilities
– Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.
– Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.
– Establish and ensure high availability of systems.
– Deploy Hardware.
– Provide hardware support for servers.
– Provide operating system support for Windows servers.
– Manage support calls for the supported environment.
– Maintain related documentation.
Key Competencies and Qualifications
– VCP certification will be an advantage.
– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
– OS support experience – Windows 2008 to 2016 will be an advantage.
– Exchange support experience – 2010 to 2016 will be an advantage.
– HP hardware knowledge will be an advantage.
– Server hardware experience will be an advantage.
– Willing to work overtime when required.
– Good problem solving and communication skills, ability to perform under pressure.
– 1 years’ experience.
– Linux certification will be an advantage.