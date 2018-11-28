Junior Server Administrator

Responsibilities

– Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.

– Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.

– Establish and ensure high availability of systems.

– Deploy Hardware.

– Provide hardware support for servers.

– Provide operating system support for Windows servers.

– Manage support calls for the supported environment.

– Maintain related documentation.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– VCP certification will be an advantage.

– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.

– OS support experience – Windows 2008 to 2016 will be an advantage.

– Exchange support experience – 2010 to 2016 will be an advantage.

– HP hardware knowledge will be an advantage.

– Server hardware experience will be an advantage.

– Willing to work overtime when required.

– Good problem solving and communication skills, ability to perform under pressure.

– 1 years’ experience.

– Linux certification will be an advantage.

