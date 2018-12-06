IT Support Field Engineer

Role PurposeThe role is responsible for providing a managed service to clients to ensure that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through proactively monitoring, identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution.Their primary objective is to proactively review client requests or tickets and apply technical/process knowledge to resolve them without breaching service level agreement (SLA). The MS – Services Engineer (L2) focuses on second line support for incidents and requests with medium to high level of complexity.Qualifications & Experience required:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (Or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

13 – 15 years of education

Certifications required

ITIL certification

At least one mid-Level certification relevant to CoE – Ex – CCNP for networks, MSCE for Windows Server Data Center CoE (Add MCS and MCSfM certificates in this section)

Good to have scripting knowledge such as Python, PERL

Good to have cross technology skills Ex Windows server L2 along with UNIX or Storage skills.

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching (CCNA-R/S)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Wireless (CCNA-WL)

Riverbed Certified Solutions Associate – WAN Optimization (RCSA-W)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Security (CCNA-SEC)

Juniper Certifications

Meraki Certifications

MCSA, MCSE, RHEL, VCP

MS-IIS Server

Citrix Metaframe

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Data Center (CCNA-DC)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Voice (CCNA-V)

**Any of the above certifications is a plus. The MS – Services Engineer (L2) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported.Experience

5-8 years of relevant managed services experience

Must possess essential and operational knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.

Strong client service orientation and passion for achieving or exceeding expectations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

What you’ll be doingStakeholder engagement

Internal : engage with internal Service desk and L1 services engineering team for any support related issues, provide assistance, instructions and general direction to L1 engineers and manage escalation of incidents to L3 teams or 3rd party vendors aligning to agreed SOPs for all such engagements. Provide updates to cross functional services or client advocacy on incidents / tickets that require their attention

External: proactively act as first-line technical support for clients (including the analysis, assignment and escalation thereof).

Value Chain Linkage

Managed Services Operations Center

Managed Services Center of Excellence (CoE)

Managed Services Transition

Managed Services Cross Functional Services

Responsibilities:Monitor operational infrastructure

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) takes the lead in establishing monitoring for client infrastructure. They leverage standard tools and processes to respond and resolve incidents and requests in a timely manner meeting agreed SLA.

Identify problems and errors

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) proactively identifies problems and errors before they impact a client’s service. They log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail. They liaise with all stakeholders, including client’s IT team, vendors, carriers and necessary company functions to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution or provide a recommendation.

Incident management

As required, the MS – Services Engineer (L2) will take responsibility receiving calls and incidents at the services desk. They assist in the analysis and resolution or assignment of a ticket. Actively communicates with all internal teams, client or vendor for all troubleshooting tasks, with consistent updates to tickets on the progress and resolution. Resolves most of the incidents, actively seeks support from L3 and SME for major and complex tickets. Leads and manages all initial client escalation for operational issues.

Change management

Actively contributes to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items. Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals.

Shift handover

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) diligently completes the shift handover process by documenting all pending tasks (open tickets) to be completed in next shift and highlights any critical tasks to be focussed on, such as P1 tickets and requests or exceptions.

Knowledge management

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) will actively apply knowledge articles for routine activities. Actively contributes in creating and updating knowledge articles. Produces knowledge articles / work instructions for the tasks to be performed by Service Desk & L1 teams to enhance first call resolution rates.

Quality Management

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) Engineer audits and analyses incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles. Produces trend analysis reports for identifying tasks for automation, leading to reduction in tickets and optimization of effort. They plan and execute approved maintenance activities

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

