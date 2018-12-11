Senior Developer

REQUIREMENTS:
* Computer Science related degree or national diploma
* Prove-able work experience in a relevant position of 5+ years
* Experience with OO languages such as C#/Java/Ruby
* Experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript, jQuery, is essential
* Experience with frameworks such as Angular2+, Reactjs, Vuejs, Aurelia etc is beneficial
* Proficient in creating SQL queries, procedures and views, with exposure to either MySQL, PostgreSQL or MSSQL.
* Strong communication skills and fluency in verbal and written English essential
* Should be willing to relocate to Bloemfontein, Free State
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
* Design and develop code with performance optimisation, extensibility and maintainability in mind.
* Own and drive development tasks that you are involved in, participating and supporting your agile development SCRUM team.
* Create unit tests for all developed code, to a very high standard to enable QA.
* Mentor junior team members and provide constructive criticism to facilitate their professional growth.
BENEFITS:
* Flexible working hours between agreed core hours, half day Friday is standard.
* Casual work environment, break areas with ping pong tables, pool table, Xbox etc.
* Discretionary annual bonus which is measured against the company and individual’s performance.
* Senior team members are eligible for 20 days of paid annual leave.
* Monthly social events ranging from sports to nights out etc.