Senior Developer

REQUIREMENTS:

* Computer Science related degree or national diploma

* Prove-able work experience in a relevant position of 5+ years

* Experience with OO languages such as C#/Java/Ruby

* Experience with HTML, CSS, Javascript, jQuery, is essential

* Experience with frameworks such as Angular2+, Reactjs, Vuejs, Aurelia etc is beneficial

* Proficient in creating SQL queries, procedures and views, with exposure to either MySQL, PostgreSQL or MSSQL.

* Strong communication skills and fluency in verbal and written English essential

* Should be willing to relocate to Bloemfontein, Free State

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

* Design and develop code with performance optimisation, extensibility and maintainability in mind.

* Own and drive development tasks that you are involved in, participating and supporting your agile development SCRUM team.

* Create unit tests for all developed code, to a very high standard to enable QA.

* Mentor junior team members and provide constructive criticism to facilitate their professional growth.

BENEFITS:

* Flexible working hours between agreed core hours, half day Friday is standard.

* Casual work environment, break areas with ping pong tables, pool table, Xbox etc.

* Discretionary annual bonus which is measured against the company and individual’s performance.

* Senior team members are eligible for 20 days of paid annual leave.

* Monthly social events ranging from sports to nights out etc.

