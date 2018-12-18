Systems Analyst II, IT Logistics, ITS

Minimum Requirements:
Technical and Functional
- 3-year IT Qualification
- 3-5 years relevant experience as a System Analyst
- Strong analytical skills
- Good XML, SQL and relational database knowledge
- Cobol and Unix skills advantageous
- Good working knowledge of various system integration formats
- Application management skills
- Good understanding and application of the SDLC
- Good understanding/knowledge of the Supply Chain processes advantageous
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- Experience on multiple projects
Behavioural
- High performance delivery
- Attention to detail
- Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
- Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means
- Passion for our brand and customers
- Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners
- Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce system issues to simple solutions
- Good planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially
- Thinking strategically and commercially
- Making insightful technical decisions
- Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment
- Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur