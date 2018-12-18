Systems Analyst II, IT Logistics, ITS

Dec 18, 2018

Minimum Requirements:

Technical and Functional

  • 3-year IT Qualification
  • 3-5 years relevant experience as a System Analyst
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good XML, SQL and relational database knowledge
  • Cobol and Unix skills advantageous
  • Good working knowledge of various system integration formats
  • Application management skills
  • Good understanding and application of the SDLC
  • Good understanding/knowledge of the Supply Chain processes advantageous
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • Experience on multiple projects

Behavioural

  • High performance delivery
  • Attention to detail
  • Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
  • Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means
  • Passion for our brand and customers
  • Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners
  • Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce system issues to simple solutions
  • Good planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially
  • Thinking strategically and commercially
  • Making insightful technical decisions
  • Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment
  • Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur

Learn more/Apply for this position