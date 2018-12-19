Front Desk Information Officers

Brooklyn. R8000 plus. Require person who has just finished studying or experience in interior design, architecture, building or renovating to be able to start in January 2019. This position will expand your knowledge within the building industry. You must possess positive energy and a keen interest towards building and renovating products as you will be welcoming visitors and assist them with their enquiries. Must be computer literate and have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a team. Working hours would be from 08:30 to 4:30 Mon to Fri as well 3 Saturdays a month from 09:30 to 3pm but will then get two days off in the week.

Please submit your CV with photo as a Word Document and kindly let me know what you are/were earning please?

