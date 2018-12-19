.NET Developer

A proudly South African company deeply rooted in the logistics services industry has an exciting opportunity available for an intermediate .Net Developer to join their vibrant and diverse team of winners. The successful candidate will work with a dynamic team to deliver business value, maintain code, design and implement software solutions according to business requirements and apply agile practices. Qualification:Matric essentialBachelor degree / IT related qualification required.Minimum 3 – 5 years’ work experience as a developer Skills & Experience: C#ASP.NETMS SQLJavaScriptHTMLCSSAngularJSTypeScript Job Description:Ensure that the delivery of projects are, executed in a timely manner.Engage with Lead/Senior developers to ensure that assigned tasks completed successfully.Write code as well as review code of peers.You will be required to provide guidance and mentorship to Junior Developers. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LWANDO SIKHOLIWE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029118.

