Business Analyst

Responsibilities

Supporting and contributing to the analytical, building, testing, deployment and operational tasks of our solutions. The role is also responsible for managing daily operational issues via the Intranet mailbox and prioritising accordingly with the team members.

– First line support to business and liaison between business and IT

– Facilitate and drive:

– workshops with customers to understand needs and requirements

– workshops with technical team to brainstorm and formulate solutions to support requirements

– requirement & solution specification walkthroughs between business and IT

– daily SCRUM sessions with technical team

– weekly customer engagements to manage work log, priorities and task feedback

– project status feedback sessions, including project budget feedback

– Compilation and signoff of following documentation:

– business requirement specifications translating and simplifying requirements

– functional specifications according to business requirements detailing proposed solution

– test case documentation

– project plans

– Ensure all solutions add value to customers from a functional and cost perspective

– Design aesthetically pleasing and functional interfaces

– Manage team work distribution and task delivery

– Obtain sign off from customers on all documentation

– Administration of worklog and team tasks using JIRA

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Matric

– Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage

– At least 2 years work experience as an analyst

– Customer relationship management CRM

– Ability to work with multiple business stakeholders and elicit business needs

– Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

– Project management

– Understanding of the SDLC

– The following competencies will be to your advantage:

– experience in designing websites

– working with JIRA as a task management tool

– using SCRUM as a task management methodology

Strengths

– Strong leader who takes ownership and functions with minimal supervision

– Strong interpersonal communicator who easily interacts and build relationships with people on different levels

– Structured and organised individual who can multi-task and easily switch between priorities

– Analytical thinker who works systematically and logically to resolve problems

– Artistic eye with attention to detail

– Energetic, positive and passionate individual

