Data Scientist (2012) – CPT

Role Description:

Data Scientist

Permanent

Position May be based in Cape Town or Gauteng (Depending on Candidate preference)

Job overview

A Company with offices in both Jhb and Cape Town, is looking for a data scientist to join our growing Data Analytics team. This person may be positioned in either the Cape Town or Jhb offices and will collaborate with the data analytics team nationally. The ideal candidate will lead all complex Analytics projects within the team and will be intimately involved in driving development and enhancement of our Big Data analytics platform and toolsets and its Advanced Analytics capabilities. This is the perfect opportunity to become part of a dynamic team that develops high quality analytics/predictive solutions which complement our product sets and are purpose built to drive practical business impact for our clients.

Roles and Responsibilities

Lead all Big Data Analytics initiatives in the department

Involvement in engagement with clients to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions

Collaborate with key stakeholders within the data value chain, which will include client departments as well as the companies?? internal departments to ensure that the appropriated data sources and data structures are in place for building analytics solutions

Research, implement and develop appropriate statistical/mathematical/machine learning models as needed

Communicate results and ideas to key decision makers

Keep up-to-date with latest technology trends

Create client presentations/visualisations

Experiment with and select best combination of data science analytics tools to complement our Big Data platform or that is fit for a specific purpose

Proactively uncover use cases and build algorithms which can assist the business in monetising existing data sources

Provide mentorship to existing members of team on datamining and data science methodologies

Functional competence and behaviours

Passion for data science and unlocking value in large datasets, especially dealing with complex problems

Proven ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders on analytics solutions and insights

A team player with professional attitude

A self-starter with a curious nature and exceptional time management skills

Ability to work under pressure

Willingness to embrace different technology stacks base on client need

Highly proficient with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.)

Strong programming skills ( SQL essential, Python and/or R highly desirable, Spark, Java )

Experience with common data science toolkits, such as R, Weka, Hadoop, Scala, RapidMiner, Alteryx, SAS, SPSS etc. highly desirable

Experience with data visualisation tools (eg. Tableau, Qlik, Cognos, etc.) would be advantageous

Machine learning experience, dealing with both structured and unstructured data highly desirable

Experience with Big Data platforms highly desirable

Experience in Data management and integration would be advantageous

Project Management skills would be advantageous

A consulting background would be advantageous

Skills and Experience:

Qualifications

Degree Computer Science/Statistics/Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics (Postgraduate preferable)

5+ years?? practical experience in an analytical/engineering/tech environment

Experience in either Telecomms/Financial Services/Public sectors desirable

Conact: (email address)

