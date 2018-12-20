IS Support Specialist (2012)

Role Description:
IS Support Specialist
Cape Town
We have an IS Support Specialist role with our investment management company available, a structured and professional environment, with beautiful offices in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town.
Our client is looking for strong communication, as well as SQL and Application monitoring support skills.
The successful candidate will be required to perform operations, configuration and maintenance on production systems. Experience in Microsoft SQL Management Studio, Application monitoring support and problem solving skills with a knowledge of:
Competencies & Personality Attributes:
- Attention to detail and methodical
- Efficient and accurate execution of core job aspects
- Ability to quickly learn new technologies and processes
- Ability to work weekends and/or evenings
- Self-starter, proactive, flexible and determined
- Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
- Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.
- Ability to interact with the development team to identify and resolve incidents and problems.
Skills and Experience:
Skills and education:
- Degree or diploma
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL Programming
- Object Orientated Languages such as C#
- Microsoft SQL Management Studio
- Application monitoring support
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Contact: (email address)