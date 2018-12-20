IS Support Specialist (2012)

Role Description:

IS Support Specialist

Cape Town

We have an IS Support Specialist role with our investment management company available, a structured and professional environment, with beautiful offices in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town.

Our client is looking for strong communication, as well as SQL and Application monitoring support skills.

The successful candidate will be required to perform operations, configuration and maintenance on production systems. Experience in Microsoft SQL Management Studio, Application monitoring support and problem solving skills with a knowledge of:

Competencies & Personality Attributes:

Attention to detail and methodical

Efficient and accurate execution of core job aspects

Ability to quickly learn new technologies and processes

Ability to work weekends and/or evenings

Self-starter, proactive, flexible and determined

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.

Ability to interact with the development team to identify and resolve incidents and problems.

Skills and Experience:

Skills and education:

Degree or diploma

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL Programming

Object Orientated Languages such as C#

Microsoft SQL Management Studio

Application monitoring support

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

