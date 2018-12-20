Software Engineer

Job Description:

You will be required to design and build solutions to assist their business users, and improve customer experience, apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale and keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similarExperience:

– Minimum of two years’ experience in a software engineering role

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

– Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

– MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

– nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

– Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

– GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

– Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

