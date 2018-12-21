Desktop Support Technician

POSITION: DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

KEY OUTPUTS:

– Set-up and install workstations

– Identify computer hardware and software problems

– Fix computer hardware and software problems

– Complete administrative records as required

KEY COMPETENCIES AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Grade 12

– Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification

– Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a Desktop Support environment

– Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus

– Able to work independently without direct supervision

– Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure

– Good administration and time-management skills.

– Own transport

– Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

