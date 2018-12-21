POSITION: DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
KEY OUTPUTS:
– Set-up and install workstations
– Identify computer hardware and software problems
– Fix computer hardware and software problems
– Complete administrative records as required
KEY COMPETENCIES AND QUALIFICATIONS
– Grade 12
– Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification
– Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a Desktop Support environment
– Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
– Able to work independently without direct supervision
– Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
– Good administration and time-management skills.
– Own transport
– Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally