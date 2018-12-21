MEAN Stack Developer

Our Client a software and communications delivering organization based in Cape Town is looking for MEAN Stack Developers with solid experience in architecture design. The perfect candidates must be highly motivated individuals who can think out of the box and willing to take initiative to get the job done. Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science (I.T) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3-5 years’ solid development experienceExperience in Develop and maintain MEAN Stack (MongoDB / MySQL, Express, Angular, and Node) applicationsKnowledge of applications and infrastructure securityTeam player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills Job Description:Providing sound functional MEAN stack applications.Assisting other technical staff and do coding reviews.Attending technical meetings to discuss security to corporate tech teams.Assisting the tech team to meet very tight deadlines. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LETU KOHLAKALI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029132.

Learn more/Apply for this position