C# Web Developer

Dec 27, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A global innovative finance platform seeks a highly skilled C# Web Developer to share in its vision to deliver leading Saas Communication via cutting-edge web & mobile solutions utilised by top corporates and service providers. You must have a relevant Software Development tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, and worked with the following tech: C#, .NET Framework, SQL Server. You also require proven technical, architectural, and Agile environment knowledge as well as Angular, JQuery, JavaScript, CSS/CSS3, HTML/5.

DUTIES:

Working in an established JSE company with a dynamic team you will be expected to –

  • Guiding, contributing and development of a variety of technically challenging projects.
  • Provide direction into our scalable web-based solutions deployed in a large cloud environment, as well as play an influential role in implementing leading technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development required.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a Developer of web-based solutions.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience with Microsoft Technologies, including:
    • C#
    • .NET Framework
    • SQL Server
  • Proven Background/Knowledge of:
    • Technical and Architectural contribution to new and existing products.
    • Software Design and Architecture.
    • Working

