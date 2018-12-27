Intermediate Developer (C#) (Contract)
Dec 27, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A service provider of quality certification and cold chain management is seeking an Intermediate Developer (C#) to join their Cape Town based team. Successful incumbent should have a Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Science with 4 – 7 years development experience. Please note this is a 2-Year Contract.
DUTIES:
- Analysis and problem-solving of issues.
- Interpret business requirements and translate into systems design.
- Development of applications from technical specifications.
- Code Reviews.
- Develop Test Plans and perform Unit, Automated and Regression Testing.
- Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Interact with customer for fault resolution and training on new and modified applications.
- Liaise wit Business teams, Application Support and IT teams to identify and resolve issues.
- Assist with training users.
- Bring Junior Developers up to speed and available to assist other developers in areas that they are less familiar.
- Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.
- Any other related tasks as required by the Line Manager.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree / Diploma IT, IS, Computer Science related.
- ITIL (advantageous).
- Analysis and system design experience.
- 4 – 7 years development experience.
- Issue resolution.
