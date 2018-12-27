ENVIRONMENT: An enterprise retail software development specialist seeks a highly skilled Java Developer to join its team. Your core role will include modifying, developing, testing and maintaining applications. You require Certifications in Oracle Entry-level Java Programmer / Oracle Java Professional Programmer, ideally an IT-related Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, exposure to Enterprise development and skills including: Java 5.0, Servlets, JavaScript, Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces), Spring, XML, Python / Jython, Shell Scripting, Agile – SCRUM, etc. DUTIES: Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing legacy systems. Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.