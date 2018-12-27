Java Developer
Dec 27, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
An enterprise retail software development specialist seeks a highly skilled Java Developer to join its team. Your core role will include modifying, developing, testing and maintaining applications. You require Certifications in Oracle Entry-level Java Programmer / Oracle Java Professional Programmer, ideally an IT-related Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, exposure to Enterprise development and skills including: Java 5.0, Servlets, JavaScript, Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces), Spring, XML, Python / Jython, Shell Scripting, Agile – SCRUM, etc.
DUTIES:
- Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
- Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing legacy systems. Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.
- Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.
- Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
- Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.
- Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
- Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.
