Mid – Snr C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An exciting, entrepreneurial company, specializing in GPS is looking for enthusiastic Mid and Snr C#.Net Developer developers looking to forge a career utilising the Microsoft stack, with an emphasis on .Net. They are looking for talented people who can get things done, contribute effectively to a team dynamic, and are willing to embrace a strong process infrastructure. Ultimately, you will be expected to contribute to extending & maintaining their software. The company offers a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills. Whilst being dedicated to all things coding, they also provide time to relax and have fun.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor / Honors Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ equivalent NQF 7/ relevant experience.

Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

Application development within the web environment

ASP.Net and C#.Net/VB.Net [will be required to maintain code in VB.Net]

Structured Query Language

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Working knowledge of JavaScript (jQuery and Angular an advantage)

Proficiency in:

Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later

IIS 6 or later

Case management

Version control

Exposure to GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive

Good communication skills (written & verbal)

While we woul

