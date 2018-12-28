Configuration Manager

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of the position is to perform the Service Delivery Management function, using the Service Now tooling.

Key Performance Areas:

Client / Customer Service

Manage and conduct the governance, facilitation and control of Incident, Problem, Change and Service Level Management functions

Chair the Change Post Incident Review (CPIR) and document creation within 48 hrs of incident resolution

Chair the Post Incident Review (PIR) and document creation within 48 hrs of incident resolution

Create Service Resumption reports within 3 days of a Major Incident

Create root cause analysis (RCA) documentation within 10 working days of a Major Incident, or RCA request

Service Level Management monitoring and reporting on adherence to client service levels

Proactive identification of risk of Service Level breaches

Reactive reporting on Service Level breaches that have occurred

Chair the Daily Service Review (DSR)

Monitoring performance of various resolver groups and / or 3rd parties

Configuration Management

Create, Edit and Retire Configuration Management Assets

Create relationships between assets and infrastructure

Create and maintain Mainframe (no automation)

Adding Servers for the SSC Cloud Team prior to Live deployment

Create Technical Services

Add new Business Services and Organisations for Salesforce

Add Vulnerability Contacts and Groups

Data Certification amendments

Service Acceptance configuration process

Manage the Configuration Management UK inbox

Operational Efficiencies:

Adheres to scheduled shifts, rostered start times, end times, break times and any scheduled activities

Takes care to ensure own safety and health at work, and to avoid adversely affecting the safety or health of any other person at work

Brings any out-of-line situations to the attention of management, including equipment failure

Captures all customer details and data relevant to the call or service intervention efficiently and accurately

Adheres to all Call Centre Policies, Procedures, Codes of Conduct and legislative requirements

Resolves all functions within acceptable time frames

Knowledge:

BTech highly advantageous

7-8 years’ experience in Customer Service / Call Centre / Service Desk

ITIL foundation certified

Skills:

Oral and written communication skills (L3)

Problem Solving (L2)

Customer service orientation (L3)

Planning and organising (L3)

Attention to detail

Attributes:

Assertive

Resilience

Initiative

Proactivity

Learn more/Apply for this position