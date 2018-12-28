Configuration Manager

JOB PURPOSE
The purpose of the position is to perform the Service Delivery Management function, using the Service Now tooling.
Key Performance Areas:
Client / Customer Service
Manage and conduct the governance, facilitation and control of Incident, Problem, Change and Service Level Management functions
Chair the Change Post Incident Review (CPIR) and document creation within 48 hrs of incident resolution
Chair the Post Incident Review (PIR) and document creation within 48 hrs of incident resolution
Create Service Resumption reports within 3 days of a Major Incident
Create root cause analysis (RCA) documentation within 10 working days of a Major Incident, or RCA request
Service Level Management monitoring and reporting on adherence to client service levels
Proactive identification of risk of Service Level breaches
Reactive reporting on Service Level breaches that have occurred
Chair the Daily Service Review (DSR)
Monitoring performance of various resolver groups and / or 3rd parties
Configuration Management
Create, Edit and Retire Configuration Management Assets
Create relationships between assets and infrastructure
Create and maintain Mainframe (no automation)
Adding Servers for the SSC Cloud Team prior to Live deployment
Create Technical Services
Add new Business Services and Organisations for Salesforce
Add Vulnerability Contacts and Groups
Data Certification amendments
Service Acceptance configuration process
Manage the Configuration Management UK inbox
Operational Efficiencies:
Adheres to scheduled shifts, rostered start times, end times, break times and any scheduled activities
Takes care to ensure own safety and health at work, and to avoid adversely affecting the safety or health of any other person at work
Brings any out-of-line situations to the attention of management, including equipment failure
Captures all customer details and data relevant to the call or service intervention efficiently and accurately
Adheres to all Call Centre Policies, Procedures, Codes of Conduct and legislative requirements
Resolves all functions within acceptable time frames
Knowledge:
BTech highly advantageous
7-8 years’ experience in Customer Service / Call Centre / Service Desk
ITIL foundation certified
Skills:
Oral and written communication skills (L3)
Problem Solving (L2)
Customer service orientation (L3)
Planning and organising (L3)
Attention to detail
Attributes:
Assertive
Resilience
Initiative
Proactivity