Qlikview / Qlik Sense Developer Consultant

A top National Financial Services company is looking for strong Business Intelligence Developers to join their Data, Information and Analytics team as client-facing, permanently employed consultants. Good communication and collaboration skills are therefore a must, as well as great technical ability, statistical ability and a passion to convert data into thought provoking visual information. There will be exposure to a wide range of industries, so the ability to quickly understand new business environments is essential.
Responsibilities:
– Identify and develop cutting edge and innovative technology solutions to enable better decision making for our customer
– Participate in analysis and design sessions – work with business analysts to determine the best fit solution for our clients
– Delve for insights in client data and processes to help improve their businesses
– Produce technical and user documentation
– Data warehouse and ETL development and maintenance
– Understanding of defined business and user requirements and ability to migrate requirements to any to the following solutions: QlikView or Qlik Sense
– Ability to understand the challenge and find solutions within the BI environment including extensions
– Deliver the complete BI solution with the consulting team
– Communicate progress with client and project teams
– Design, development and implementation of reporting and dash boarding
– Implementation of specifications, from provided specifications and customer requirements
– Data Staging and general support relative to Reports, Cube and Data Warehouse
– Creating and maintaining detailed documentation for processes and procedures required
Education & Skills:
– Relevant Degree e.g. Computer Science, Information Systems
– At least 2-3 years’ experience
– Must be in possession of a valid driver’s license
– Microsoft or QlikView Certified (advantageous)
– Experienced in either Qlik, Qlik Sense and general ETL tools
– Strong analytical skills
– Experience in data integration (script writing)
– Data model designing (Back End design)
– Experience in Application Integration (Front End)
– Experienced in implementing BI tools for requirements and utilizing various sources
– Good understanding of data warehousing and analytical methodologies and solution delivery
– Strong problem-solving skills
