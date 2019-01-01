Qlikview / Qlik Sense Developer Consultant

A top National Financial Services company is looking for strong Business Intelligence Developers to join their Data, Information and Analytics team as client-facing, permanently employed consultants. Good communication and collaboration skills are therefore a must, as well as great technical ability, statistical ability and a passion to convert data into thought provoking visual information. There will be exposure to a wide range of industries, so the ability to quickly understand new business environments is essential.

Responsibilities:

– Identify and develop cutting edge and innovative technology solutions to enable better decision making for our customer

– Participate in analysis and design sessions – work with business analysts to determine the best fit solution for our clients

– Delve for insights in client data and processes to help improve their businesses

– Produce technical and user documentation

– Data warehouse and ETL development and maintenance

– Understanding of defined business and user requirements and ability to migrate requirements to any to the following solutions: QlikView or Qlik Sense

– Ability to understand the challenge and find solutions within the BI environment including extensions

– Deliver the complete BI solution with the consulting team

– Communicate progress with client and project teams

– Design, development and implementation of reporting and dash boarding

– Implementation of specifications, from provided specifications and customer requirements

– Data Staging and general support relative to Reports, Cube and Data Warehouse

– Creating and maintaining detailed documentation for processes and procedures required

Education & Skills:

– Relevant Degree e.g. Computer Science, Information Systems

– At least 2-3 years’ experience

– Must be in possession of a valid driver’s license

– Microsoft or QlikView Certified (advantageous)

– Experienced in either Qlik, Qlik Sense and general ETL tools

– Strong analytical skills

– Experience in data integration (script writing)

– Data model designing (Back End design)

– Experience in Application Integration (Front End)

– Experienced in implementing BI tools for requirements and utilizing various sources

– Good understanding of data warehousing and analytical methodologies and solution delivery

– Strong problem-solving skills

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

