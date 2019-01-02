ENVIRONMENT:
An exciting, entrepreneurial company in Cape Town is seeking a suitable QA Tester, who is enthusiastic with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to manage the quality of our internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution. You will work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing our products for public release. Contract position
REQUIREMENTS:
- University degree or diploma preferred
- Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]
- Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology [advantage]
- Experience in testing and testing methodologies.
- Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. Test Complete, Selenium, BlazeMeter.
- Exposure to case management tools.
- Exposure to version control.
- A background in, or exposure to, Software development.
- A background in, or exposure to, GIS.
- Familiarity with Structured Query Language.
- Familiarity with HTML & CSS.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to communicate, both verbal & written.
- Patience.
- Willing to learn.
- Ability to prioritise.
- Strong time-management skills.
- Self-organising.
- Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands.
- Ability to think outside the box.
- Technically minded.
- Team player.
