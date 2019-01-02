QA Tester

ENVIRONMENT:

An exciting, entrepreneurial company in Cape Town is seeking a suitable QA Tester, who is enthusiastic with a natural inclination for software & attention to detail, to manage the quality of our internationally-utilised, enterprise-scale land management solution. You will work in an Agile SCRUM team guided by a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to preparing our products for public release. Contract position

REQUIREMENTS:

University degree or diploma preferred

Testing Certification from SASTQB [advantage]

Higher certificate in Software Development/ Information Technology [advantage]

Experience in testing and testing methodologies.

Exposure to automated testing tools e.g. Test Complete, Selenium, BlazeMeter.

Exposure to case management tools.

Exposure to version control.

A background in, or exposure to, Software development.

A background in, or exposure to, GIS.

Familiarity with Structured Query Language.

Familiarity with HTML & CSS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Ability to communicate, both verbal & written.

Patience.

Willing to learn.

Ability to prioritise.

Strong time-management skills.

Self-organising.

Adaptable & flexible with regard to routines or demands.

Ability to think outside the box.

Technically minded.

Team player.

