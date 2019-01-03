Business Support Systems Analyst

Fantastic opportunity for a graduate with finance and information systems as a major and who has an interest in both.

The primary function of the Business Systems Support Analyst is to support the Operations teams in delivering their daily madates. This entails ensuring efficient and smooth running of Sungard systems, data vendors’ pricing feeds and supporting tools. The role includes development (and maintenance) of bespoke reports and tools, processing of corporate actions, securities and price uploads.

Support

– Taking requests from Operations Teams

– General queries, technical support & issue resolution, user security management

– Security setups (All asset classes)

– Valuation data maintenance

– Expense Calculator maintenance

– Static data maintenance and set-up

– Processing of corporate actions within InvestOne (Incl. Dividends and Coupons)

– Daily pricing maintenance

– Report package maintenance

– Exception Manager maintenance

– Year end maintenance

– Understanding & maintenance of Excel solutions (Transaction imports, NAV pricing sheets, Price/rate reconciliations, Expense checking, etc)

– Preparing data (extracts) for internal/external compliance reporting (eg. GFSC Qtrly Returns)

– Testing and managing system updates for

o Enterprise (InvestOne)

o Investran

– Management of data feeds into the system (FTS, Bloomberg)

o Corporate Action Events

o Data feeds (Pricing, Trades, etc)

– Auto-Reconciliation Packages (Stock reconciliation, etc)

– Testing

Take a proactive approach to the functionality of the system and continually review how the fund accountants are using the functionality available and recommend and implement improvements.

