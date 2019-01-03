.NET Developer – Rondebosch

Job Type: .NET Developer

Location: Rondebosch, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R65,000 p/m

Are you a .NET developer who wants to make a difference with cool tech? Are you looking for exposure to diverse team based environments? Do you want to form part of a successful growth journey? If yes, we have the perfect opportunity for you.

A Microsoft Gold Partner are seeking a NET Developer to be a part of a globally known clients project. After securing a large budget, this project is an ongoing development, and is one of space throughout South Africa.

This client has been delivering I.T excellence through the finance industries, with their reputation leading them to secure the largest Azure project throughout South Africa.

As an .NET Developer, your role will include

Developing and programming with .NET framework

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients.

Performing on project schedules

Comfortable integrating different applications

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

C#

NET

MVC

SQL

js, JQuery or Angular

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Free breakfast!

Free Parking!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position