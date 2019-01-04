Analyst Developer

We are hiring Analyst Developers !

What are we looking for? You stand a pretty good chance of getting an interview if you have the following.

Education:Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Software Development, Computer Science etc.)

Technical:

– Microsoft SQL

– Azure Storage

– C#

– Web front end: SASS,CSS, HTML, JavaScript

Desired:

– Xamarin

– Git

– Azure PaaS experience or exposure

Why work for us?

We need ambitious developers to join our team and learn while implementing the latest Azure offerings and applying this courageous new approach to web and mobile software development.

Our culture

Our team members share:

– an appetite for the satisfaction of a tough technical problem solved.

– an insatiable curiosity for all things tech.

– an unlimited capacity to learn with equal parts brilliance and humbleness.

– a need for adaptable and agile methods (and thinking).

– a preference for the exciting opportunities presented by a start-up and small-team environment.

– and most importantly a disapproval of dullness.

Perks (DEVS love this)

– Great Azure PaaS Learning and Training

– Shower facilities for after lunch park run

– Collaborative, supportive and positive working environment

– Artisan Coffee

– Flexible working hours

– High spec laptops and devices

– Global clients

– Relaxed dress code

– Fully stocked bar, braai and pool table for use during Friday afternoon socials

– Mulligan Days

– Hack Days

– On The Spot Awards

– Free GAP Cover

– ICAS support services

Learn more/Apply for this position