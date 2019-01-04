Front End Developer (Python, Vue, Angular)

ENVIRONMENT: Craft exceptional code as the next talented Front End Developer sought by a fast-paced, innovative software development company. Your core role will involve building and maintaining front end code on all projects, troubleshooting, software maintenance and managing projects where you will help plan project deliverables and participate in sprint planning sessions. You will require 2+ years’ experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include: Python, Django, Bootstrap, Angular, Vue, Ember, jQuery, Material Design and Project Management Tools such as Jira and Trello. DUTIES: Build and maintain Front End code on all projects.

Responsible for providing guidance on product and design.

Troubleshooting – Work closely with Test Engineers and Product Owners to reproduce and fix any reported bugs and issues.

Software Maintenance – Effectively maintain and manage the various code repositories. Regular collaboration and review of pull requests will be an essential part of the development lifecycle.

Manage Projects – Work closely with the team of Product Owners to plan and estimate project deliverables and actively be involved in sprint planning sessions as well as project retrospectives. They work with a number of project management and productivity tools such as Jira, Trello, Slack and Toggl. REQUIREMENTS: A Computer Science or equivalent tertiary qualification will be an advantage.

2+ Years’ coding experience.

Python

Django

Bootstrap

Angular

Vue

Ember

jQuery