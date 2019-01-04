Full Stack Developer (Python/Ruby/Golang/Java)
Jan 4, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative investment firm seeks the expertise of a Full Stack Developer to help build their next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. As part of a team, you will apply best practices in User Experience, DevOps, Web application architecture, Solution design, Scaling and Testing. A tertiary qualification and knowledge of Computer Science fundaments in OO Design, Data Structure and algorithms are a necessity. At least 6 years’ professional Development experience.
DUTIES:
- Analyse and design new features.
- Write elegant robust code.
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.
- Write build and deployment automation scripts.
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
- Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.
- Mentor other developers.
- Deliver features timeously.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline.
- Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.
- At least 6 years’ worth of professional development experience.
- Strong software design skills.
- Proficiency in more than one modern programming language (JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Scala, Java, C++ or Golang experience beneficial).
- Proficiency in a database
