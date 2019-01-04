Full Stack Developer (Python/Ruby/Golang/Java)

Jan 4, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative investment firm seeks the expertise of a Full Stack Developer to help build their next generation of applications.  These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone.  As part of a team, you will apply best practices in User Experience, DevOps, Web application architecture, Solution design, Scaling and Testing. A tertiary qualification and knowledge of Computer Science fundaments in OO Design, Data Structure and algorithms are a necessity. At least 6 years’ professional Development experience.

DUTIES:

  • Analyse and design new features.
  • Write elegant robust code.
  • Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.
  • Write build and deployment automation scripts.
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
  • Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.
  • Mentor other developers.
  • Deliver features timeously.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science  or related technical discipline.
  • Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.
  • At least 6 years’ worth of professional development experience.
  • Strong software design skills.
  • Proficiency in more than one modern programming language (JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Scala, Java, C++ or Golang experience beneficial).
  • Proficiency in a database

