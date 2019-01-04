Full Stack Developer (Python/Ruby/Golang/Java)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative investment firm seeks the expertise of a Full Stack Developer to help build their next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. As part of a team, you will apply best practices in User Experience, DevOps, Web application architecture, Solution design, Scaling and Testing. A tertiary qualification and knowledge of Computer Science fundaments in OO Design, Data Structure and algorithms are a necessity. At least 6 years’ professional Development experience. DUTIES: Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant robust code.

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.

Write build and deployment automation scripts.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Mentor other developers.

Deliver features timeously. REQUIREMENTS: Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline.

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.

At least 6 years’ worth of professional development experience.

Strong software design skills.

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language (JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Scala, Java, C++ or Golang experience beneficial).

Proficiency in a database