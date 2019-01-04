PL/SQL Developer

The client seeks a candidate to focus on development and maintenance of software that supports multiple corporate clients.
To make it in the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PL/SQL. You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done. You will be required to:
– Design
– Code
– Test and debug programs according to specifications
– Construct and implement programs
– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications
– Work as part of a project team