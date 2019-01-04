PL/SQL Developer

The client seeks a candidate to focus on development and maintenance of software that supports multiple corporate clients.

To make it in the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PL/SQL. You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done. You will be required to:

– Design

– Code

– Test and debug programs according to specifications

– Construct and implement programs

– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications

– Work as part of a project team

Learn more/Apply for this position