Support Engineer

– 3-years related experience
– Test analyst and system analyst
– Excellent knowledge of SQL Server , MySQL and TSQL
– Windows OS platform experience
– Linux OS platform experience
– ISO8583 experience
– System analysis relating to bugs and enhancements
– Business analyst skills is advantageous
– Micro developer experience is advantageous
– Shell and Linux script writing is advantageous
– Database and Postilion administrator experience is advantageous
– Have an understanding in transaction data element (XML)
DUTIES
– Interpret Logfile / Traces / Sql profiler Entries
– Reporting of issues by utilizing documentation
– Resolve EFT/VAS/OFFICE Related issues which, may involve modifying code, configuration changes, settlement or reconciliation configuration issues
– Create and develop WebFront end mechanism in resolving day to day functions
– Manage Databases, Tables where required, MSSQL, MySql
– Manage data for clients and facilitate in reporting
– Migrate data to and from Flat File, DB, Spreadsheets
– Custom store loading using TSQL/ MySql /Sybase
– Write accompanying documentation for created Processes
– System analyses relating to bugs and enhancements
– Implement solution and deliverables
– Monitor Systems
– Linux and Windows scripting
– Linux and Windows application maintenance
– Linux and Windows application upgrades
– Software troubleshooting
– Data logs analysis
Provide possible solutions to business for queries they may have or system design for new clients coming on board