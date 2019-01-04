Support Engineer

– 3-years related experience

– Test analyst and system analyst

– Excellent knowledge of SQL Server , MySQL and TSQL

– Windows OS platform experience

– Linux OS platform experience

– ISO8583 experience

– System analysis relating to bugs and enhancements

– Business analyst skills is advantageous

– Micro developer experience is advantageous

– Shell and Linux script writing is advantageous

– Database and Postilion administrator experience is advantageous

– Have an understanding in transaction data element (XML)

DUTIES

– Interpret Logfile / Traces / Sql profiler Entries

– Reporting of issues by utilizing documentation

– Resolve EFT/VAS/OFFICE Related issues which, may involve modifying code, configuration changes, settlement or reconciliation configuration issues

– Create and develop WebFront end mechanism in resolving day to day functions

– Manage Databases, Tables where required, MSSQL, MySql

– Manage data for clients and facilitate in reporting

– Migrate data to and from Flat File, DB, Spreadsheets

– Custom store loading using TSQL/ MySql /Sybase

– Write accompanying documentation for created Processes

– System analyses relating to bugs and enhancements

– Implement solution and deliverables

– Monitor Systems

– Linux and Windows scripting

– Linux and Windows application maintenance

– Linux and Windows application upgrades

– Software troubleshooting

– Data logs analysis

Provide possible solutions to business for queries they may have or system design for new clients coming on board

Learn more/Apply for this position