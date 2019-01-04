Web Developer – Century City, Cape Town

Web Developer
Job Title – Web Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location – Century City
About the Client:
Do you want to work for an international company in Cape Town? You’ll be working with a bunch of ambitious and talented people in the eCommerce industry. My client only work with cutting edge tech, using the latest tools across multi-platforms. You will be valued, appreciated and taught all the way! This company are ready to lead the way into the future.
They offer:
- Flexi-hours
- Mapped out progression
- Training & development
- Cutting edge tech
- Relaxed workplace environment; casual dress
- Free lunch everyday
- Free coffee
- Free parking
- Medical Aid
- 20 days leave (increases every year of employment)
Your Requirements:
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Beneficial:
- C#/.NET
- Angular
It’s nearly Christmas, which means the opportunity won’t stick around for long – if you send me your CV I can set up an interview and potentially get you a new job going into the New Year!
Email me your CV to (email address) to schedule a confidential call to discuss this opportunity further or give me a call on (contact number)
Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.