Web Developer – Century City, Cape Town

Job Title – Web Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location – Century City

About the Client:

Do you want to work for an international company in Cape Town? You’ll be working with a bunch of ambitious and talented people in the eCommerce industry. My client only work with cutting edge tech, using the latest tools across multi-platforms. You will be valued, appreciated and taught all the way! This company are ready to lead the way into the future.

They offer:

Flexi-hours

Mapped out progression

Training & development

Cutting edge tech

Relaxed workplace environment; casual dress

Free lunch everyday

Free coffee

Free parking

Medical Aid

20 days leave (increases every year of employment)

Your Requirements:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Beneficial:

C#/.NET

Angular

It's nearly Christmas, which means the opportunity won't stick around for long

