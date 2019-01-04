Web Developer – Century City, Cape Town

Web Developer

Job Title – Web Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location – Century City

About the Client:

Do you want to work for an international company in Cape Town? You’ll be working with a bunch of ambitious and talented people in the eCommerce industry. My client only work with cutting edge tech, using the latest tools across multi-platforms. You will be valued, appreciated and taught all the way! This company are ready to lead the way into the future.

They offer:

  • Flexi-hours
  • Mapped out progression
  • Training &amp; development
  • Cutting edge tech
  • Relaxed workplace environment; casual dress
  • Free lunch everyday
  • Free coffee
  • Free parking
  • Medical Aid
  • 20 days leave (increases every year of employment)

Your Requirements:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Beneficial:

  • C#/.NET
  • Angular

It’s nearly Christmas, which means the opportunity won’t stick around for long – if you send me your CV I can set up an interview and potentially get you a new job going into the New Year!
Email me your CV to (email address) to schedule a confidential call to discuss this opportunity further or give me a call on (contact number)

