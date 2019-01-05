MS Dynamics 365 Developer – Cape Town CBD

Dynamics 365 Developer, Cape Town CBD, up to R90,000 PM

My client, a global Microsoft Dynamics Partner, are searching for a Dynamics 365 Developer for their latest Dynamics 365 project that is starting in February!

My client is a major player in the MS Dynamics Market in South Africa with a terrific reputation and relationship with Microsoft. My client puts innovative thinking at the forefront of every project and they are looking for talented individuals for this project and future projects.

If you want to work on the best MS Dynamics projects as well as being a part of a company that truly values their employees then this is the opportunity for you!

My client is ideally looking for someone with:

-Dynamics 365 Experience

-Dynamics 365/CRM Development

-C#, .NET, Azure, JavaScript

Interested? Give Eddie a call on (contact number) or mail Eddie on (email address) for more details. Every call is confidential!

Developer, Dynamics 365, Dynamics CRM, C#, .NET, JavaScript, Programming, Coding, Implementation, Projects, Consulting, Partner, Cape Town, CBD, South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position