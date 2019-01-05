Senior Python Developer

– The Engineering department is responsible for the design, development and Go-To market of our software products. The main responsibility of a Developer is to implement formal specifications as written up for him/her. The developer will be responsible for unit testing of his/her code and making sure that the performance and robustness of the code is of a high quality.

Technical Skills & Experience

– Thorough knowledge of Python with the Django framework, with minimum 2 years experience.

– Java / C++ / Perl experience would be an advantage

– Basic knowledge of Unix/Linux OS AND Unix/Linux commands an advantage

– 5 years plus working experience in the software development area (with active participation in the Coding & Unit Testing cycle)

– Knowledge of software project lifecycle

– Experience in software development methodologies and implementation.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Solid understanding of the development process

– Self-motivated and proven ability to self-manage

Duties & Responsibilities

– To implement modifications to an existing web site, to allow web services calls using XML over HTTPS.

– Adhere to the company coding standards and follow the best practices for optimal productivity

– Be responsible for an assigned set of activities or issues

– Support activities: Post production scripts/code support

– Perform unit testing to ensure quality of the deliverables

– Adhere to the company’s configuration management system

– Coordinate own tasks to meet schedules

– Work cooperatively with the team

– Other duties as assigned

Minimum Qualifications

