Network Security Specialist L3

Description of responsibilities:
– Deploying, configuration and supporting and supporting the following technologies: Firewall, IPS & Proxies
– Provide reports to clients based on specific requirements
– Liaise with vendors to log incidents, troubleshoot & resolve issues
– Delivery on project related tasks in the Security environment
– Continuously improve systems and streamline processes
– Translate business needs and requirements into technical requirements
– Report on key performance indicators as defined by the client and T-Systems
– Ensure systems availability
– In-depth knowledge of IT & the network security field
Technical and Qualification requirements:
– Relevant IT Diploma/degree
– 3 – 5 years’ in-depth knowledge and experience of IT & the Network Security field.
– 3 years experience in installing and maintaining technologies for the following Vendors: Palo Alto, Bluecoat, F5
– Minimum of 2 years experience with latest security toolsets will be advantageous.
– Fundamental knowledge of the Desktop and networking environments, particularly in the context of security
– Certificates in Palo Alto ACE & Bluecoat are a minimum.
– ITIL foundation certificate (advantageous)
Key competencies:
Knowledge:
– General knowledge of security industries
– General Business knowledge
– Knowledge of ITIL/COBIT security processes
– Bluecoat and Palo Alto Firewalls
– F5 VPN
– Palo Alto IPS & Wildfire