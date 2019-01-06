Network Security Specialist L3

Description of responsibilities:

– Deploying, configuration and supporting and supporting the following technologies: Firewall, IPS & Proxies

– Provide reports to clients based on specific requirements

– Liaise with vendors to log incidents, troubleshoot & resolve issues

– Delivery on project related tasks in the Security environment

– Continuously improve systems and streamline processes

– Translate business needs and requirements into technical requirements

– Report on key performance indicators as defined by the client and T-Systems

– Ensure systems availability

– In-depth knowledge of IT & the network security field

Technical and Qualification requirements:

– Relevant IT Diploma/degree

– 3 – 5 years’ in-depth knowledge and experience of IT & the Network Security field.

– 3 years experience in installing and maintaining technologies for the following Vendors: Palo Alto, Bluecoat, F5

– Minimum of 2 years experience with latest security toolsets will be advantageous.

– Fundamental knowledge of the Desktop and networking environments, particularly in the context of security

– Certificates in Palo Alto ACE & Bluecoat are a minimum.

– ITIL foundation certificate (advantageous)

Key competencies:

Knowledge:

– General knowledge of security industries

– General Business knowledge

– Knowledge of ITIL/COBIT security processes

– Bluecoat and Palo Alto Firewalls

– F5 VPN

– Palo Alto IPS & Wildfire

