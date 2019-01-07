Back End Developer

An innovative digital agency is seeking an experienced Back End Developer to assist their dynamic team of industry experts in providing quality software solutions across various digital platforms. Get the opportunity to contribute to award winning, high profile projects and engage with the latest technology. Qualification:Matric (Essential)Degree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (Highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years' experience using Node.jsMinimum 1 years' experience in the following:JSONRESTful APIsSocket.ioMongoDBFamiliarity with AWS, GIT, Gulp advantageous Job Description:The successful Back End professional will have a focus on operating within a highly skilled team in order to design and implement functional web API architectures and deliver to digital platforms.

