Back End Developer

Join a team of passionate and creative developers who aspire to delivering quality solutions across a range of platforms including web, Facebook, mobile and more. Work on high profile projects in a dynamic, agile environment and be challenged to deliver products that sets the bar in progressive development. Qualification:BS degree in Computer Science or relevant work experience Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years' relevant experience with Node.js and Express.jsMinimum 1-years' experience with NoSQL databasesGit or some form of source controlUnderstanding of website performance metricsAdvantageousDigital Agency ExperienceExperience with continuous integration platforms like Grunt or GulpExperience with JavaScript MVC style frameworks like Angular.js & React.jsExperience with React NativeASS / LESS Job Description:Develop and maintain applications in accordance with functional specifications.Report directly to the Technical Director.

