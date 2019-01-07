BI Developer

A highly acquisitive and fast paced leading South African online retailer is looking for highly curious BI Developer to join their team in Cape Town. Qualification:MatricBachelor’s degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field required Skills & Experience: Minimum 3-4 years’ experience as Business Intelligence DeveloperMinimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (QlikView, Tableau Microsoft BI etc.)Qlikview development experienceStrong Transact SQLRetail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial Job Description:Designing, developing and testing Qlikview models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources.Ensuring that the Qlikview applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users.Automating data extraction and report update process. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LETU KOHLAKALI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029146.

