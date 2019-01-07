Front End Developer

A lead company in the digital marketing space needs a skilled and experienced Front End Developer to assist their dynamic team of industry experts in providing quality software solutions across an assortment of digital platforms. This exciting and innovative employer offers flexi-time, luxury spa treatments, Group Life and Disability Cover, free birthday leave as well as work from home once a month. Qualification:BS degree in Computer Science or relevant work experience Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ robust Front-End development experienceProficiency with:HMTL and CSSJavaScript and jQueryNodeJSKnowledge of the following would be advantageous:ReactJS, AngularJSGreenSockHTML canvas Job Description:You will be part of a well-established business with a great culture, thus it is of great importance that you possess excellent communication skills.Develop and implement responsive websites and web applicationsDevelop frontend modules focusing on functionality adhering to the design requirements provided by the UX/UI department .Provide technical support for frontend related issues. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LETU KOHLAKALI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029140.

