Java Developer

Are you looking for a change of scenery and want to relocate to Cape Town? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

Our client is based in Cape Town and Gauteng. They function within the payment solutions industry with large clients such as the Foschini and Mr Price Group. They service various other clients within Australia as well. Their systems are implemented across various technologies, frontend to backend, mobile to web and everything in between. Your role will involve developing, testing and maintaining high quality application software; analysing and enhancing existing applications and troubleshooting issues; assisting with the production of technical specifications and designs; promoting new technologies and share knowledge within the team; recommending improvements to the development processes, contributing to implementation plans, and assisting in rollout as well as performing code reviews.

Why work for them?

Work from home days (at the discretion of your manager)

Flexible working hours

Free lunch, snacks and drinks all day every day

Fun working environment – regular social events, games and team building events

Working on latest technologies

Exposure to Cloud-based solutions (AWS or Azure)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar

4+ years Java (Enterprise Edition) systems development experience.

Extensive experience using JEE/Spring, JPA , JMS , CDI , REST.

Hands-on exposure to Application servers (JBoss / Wildfly)

Experience with Relational databases (MySql / MsSql)

Maven, Git, Jenkins

Solid Linux skills

Experience working with Cloud providers (AWS / Azure)

System design experience

