Java SE Developer

Technology Company (based in Stellenbosch, Cape Town) is recruiting a dynamic Java SE Developer with 3 to 4 years’ experience to join their team. If you have experience in Java SE programming and telecommunication and/or web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and feel passionate about creating products that delight customers, my client would like to meet you!

Experience and qualifications required:

– Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma

– Minimum of 3 to 4 years’ Java SE development experience

– Experience in GUI technologies, databases and integration to communication systems

Skills required:

– Java SE

– Spring

– SQL Server

– SIP

– HTML5

– CSS3

– JQuery

– Maven

– SVN

