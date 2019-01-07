Technology Company (based in Stellenbosch, Cape Town) is recruiting a dynamic Java SE Developer with 3 to 4 years’ experience to join their team. If you have experience in Java SE programming and telecommunication and/or web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and feel passionate about creating products that delight customers, my client would like to meet you!
Experience and qualifications required:
– Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma
– Minimum of 3 to 4 years’ Java SE development experience
– Experience in GUI technologies, databases and integration to communication systems
Skills required:
– Java SE
– Spring
– SQL Server
– SIP
– HTML5
– CSS3
– JQuery
– Maven
– SVN
