Lead .NET Developer – Century City

Job Type: Lead .NET Developer
Location: Cape Town, Century City
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R70,000 p/m
A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Senior Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.
The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.
As an Lead .NET Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#
- Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
- Enhancing skills on technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- Angular
- React
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!