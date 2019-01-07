Software Engineer needed to deliver impeccable software in a timely manner within budget – This position is Bloemfontein based
Requirements
– B. Sc. Information Technology / B. Sc. Computer Science / B. Com Information Technology
– Knowledge of all available development technologies
– Knowledge of all available hardware technologies from different vendors
– Good knowledge of servers and different server environments
– At least 2 years development experience in C# / Windows Forms
– Exceptional knowledge of the available DBMS
– At least 2 years development experience with Microsoft SQL Server
– Conceptual / Analytical Skills
– Honest and Hardworking
– Excellent communication skills
– Strategically focused
– Problem Solving Skills
– Report writing
– At least 2 years web-based development experience in (ASP.Net / ASP. Net MVC)
– At least 2 years’ experience with HTML, jQuery and CSS
Send a comprehensive CV, all relevant documents and a photo of yourself for CV purposes to (email address)