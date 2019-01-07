Software Engineer

Software Engineer needed to deliver impeccable software in a timely manner within budget – This position is Bloemfontein based

Requirements

– B. Sc. Information Technology / B. Sc. Computer Science / B. Com Information Technology

– Knowledge of all available development technologies

– Knowledge of all available hardware technologies from different vendors

– Good knowledge of servers and different server environments

– At least 2 years development experience in C# / Windows Forms

– Exceptional knowledge of the available DBMS

– At least 2 years development experience with Microsoft SQL Server

– Conceptual / Analytical Skills

– Honest and Hardworking

– Excellent communication skills

– Strategically focused

– Problem Solving Skills

– Report writing

– At least 2 years web-based development experience in (ASP.Net / ASP. Net MVC)

– At least 2 years’ experience with HTML, jQuery and CSS

Send a comprehensive CV, all relevant documents and a photo of yourself for CV purposes to (email address)

