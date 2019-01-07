ENVIRONMENT: Our client a digital insurance company is looking for a UI/UX Designer who will be responsible for creating marketing assets and improving the user experience of our product. In this role, you will work closely with product managers and software engineers to translate high-level requirements and challenging engineering concepts into intuitive and functional user interfaces. DUTIES: Work with development team to define and implement designs.

Develop, refine and translate user requirements into sketches, wireframes, mock-ups, prototypes and interaction flows.

Perform user research and usability testing to refine user needs or requirements.

Creation and updating of style guide and design documentation. REQUIREMENTS: Strong Visual Design skills

Experience working with Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite and InVision or anything similar

Some knowledge of HTML and CSS required, and actual coding skills will be a definite plus

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, and a strong sense of team spirit! While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and c