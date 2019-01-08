C++ Developer

A Cape Town based company is looking for a strong C++ Developer to maintain the POS components and create new external service provider components. Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/ National Diploma in relevant field advantageous Skills & Experience: Excellent C++ coding skillsXML knowledgeExperience with TCP, WCF & Web API/RESTFULTroubleshooting expertiseKnowledge of Systems and architecture, Design Pattern Principles and the retail industryExperience with SQL Server database design principle Job Description:The ideal candidate will be methodical in assisting the company in New Feature Development, Core Development, upgrading/optimizing existing development and bug fixing.Code used is primarily back end, therefore does not require advanced GUI skills. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029174.

