C# Developer

An international giant in the software industry is seeking an innovative C# professional to join their dynamic team of experts. This is a fantastic career enhancing opportunity at a company that offers flexi hours, daily lunch, training, great earning potential and a work life balance. Qualification:Matric Relevant Degree/ Diploma – Beneficial Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years' C# development experience within a fast-paced and agile work environmentMicrosoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET and MVC)C# coding and architectureFront end development (JavaScript, CSS, HTML or related technologies)SQL Job Description:This is an enticing opportunity for a visionary C# Developer to design and implement robust software architecture while implementing testing frameworks and developing valued software architecture throughout the SDLC.

