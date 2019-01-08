Intermediate C# Developer

A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/RES.Minimum RequirementsMandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job

Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

a. Front End, Middle Tier, and Database Technologies include but not limited to:

a. Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage

b. Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript

c. Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery

d. Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL)

e. Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.

f. Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

g. Xamarin advantageous

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines. Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team. Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team. Initiative Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment Integrity Keen attention to detail.

Education and General Working Experience

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential. Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3-5 years solid C# on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience. Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, continuous integration an advantage. Good Object orientation is a must. Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential. Basic understanding of design patterns and their application

Job SpecificationKey Roles and Responsibilities

Developing application software for any of the clients product and / or customised client solutions. Development extends to Front-end, Middle Tier and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services, Databases and Scripting. Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions. Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback. Unit testing / integration testing Features developed. Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively. Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions. Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customisedclient solutions.

Day to day duties and responsibilities include the following:

Developing software and writing scripts as per specifications or requirements provided. Unit testing / Integration testing. Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

a. Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.

b. Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

c. Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair

programming.

d. Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.

e. Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

f. Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.

g. Participate in code reviews.

h. Participate in, and present demos where required.

i. Participate in sessions with QA and business analyst to meet the delivery deadlines.

