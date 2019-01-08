Mid Level Software Developer – CBD

A fantastic company that is engrossed in so many different applications and projects for clients within the finance industry are seeking a Mid-Level Software Developer to be a part of their ever growing development space.

I could start off with a list of requirements, but I’d rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, exciting company that hasn’t lost their start up mentaility after a few years.

Permanent role with great stability

Continues training across Microsoft stack as well as open source

Exposure to new technologies

Mentorship and clear career progression

Team environment with a shared objective to grow

Competitive salary

Clients on a global scale

Team building

Free parking

You’ll be involved in launching a brand new product/system which is one of its kind and a first for their clients. using these particular technologies.

Tech you’ll be using include .NET Core, Azure, AngularJS, JavaScript, ASP.Net MVC, CSS/HTML, Angularjs

If you are looking for a new challenge and like the sound of established company that hasn’t lost its start-up mentality then feel free to get in touch!

(email address) or (contact number)

