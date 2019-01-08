PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK based legal company who develop best in class technology and provide an innovative and thrilling user experience is looking for a PHP Developer who is keen to explore, question, innovate and contribute on a conceptual level. Peer-to-peer code review, opportunities for acquiring new skills on a weekly basis and a solid SCRUM approach to development – combined with a flat development structure – ensures all developers feel valued and productive.

DUTIES:

Maintain and improve existing code base and feature sets.

Contribute to the understanding and compilation of new feature requirements, as well as suggesting sensible technical solutions.

Understanding and implementing industry standard security best practices.

Proactively contribute to the improvement of the existing code base.

Liaising with testers during quality assurance and delivering well tested features.

Have a solid understanding of server configuration and database management, in order to manage data and applications critical to the business.

Researching and implementing 3rd party integrations without affecting the system’s security posture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have at least three years’ experience in delivering PHP-based web applications.

Positive, can-do attitude and flexibility to contribute to any part of the development life-cycle.

A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.

Modern PHP MVC frameworks and OOP, ideally Symfony2 and Doctrine ORM.

An understanding of programming patterns and practices will be greatly beneficial.

Expertise in relational da

