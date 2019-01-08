ENVIRONMENT:
A UK based legal company who develop best in class technology and provide an innovative and thrilling user experience is looking for a PHP Developer who is keen to explore, question, innovate and contribute on a conceptual level. Peer-to-peer code review, opportunities for acquiring new skills on a weekly basis and a solid SCRUM approach to development – combined with a flat development structure – ensures all developers feel valued and productive.
DUTIES:
- Maintain and improve existing code base and feature sets.
- Contribute to the understanding and compilation of new feature requirements, as well as suggesting sensible technical solutions.
- Understanding and implementing industry standard security best practices.
- Proactively contribute to the improvement of the existing code base.
- Liaising with testers during quality assurance and delivering well tested features.
- Have a solid understanding of server configuration and database management, in order to manage data and applications critical to the business.
- Researching and implementing 3rd party integrations without affecting the system’s security posture.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have at least three years’ experience in delivering PHP-based web applications.
- Positive, can-do attitude and flexibility to contribute to any part of the development life-cycle.
- A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.
- Modern PHP MVC frameworks and OOP, ideally Symfony2 and Doctrine ORM.
- An understanding of programming patterns and practices will be greatly beneficial.
- Expertise in relational da