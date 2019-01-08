QA Tester

A leading finance employer is looking for a Quality Assurance Tester (manual and automation) responsible for ensuring quality is implemented and quality standards are adhered to. Duties will include designing and evaluating products while collaborating with production management. Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/ National Diploma in relevant field required Skills & Experience: Minimum 3-4 years’ experience in QA testingStrong track record working in a diverse, fast paced environmentExperience with Python, Ruby, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languagesUnderstanding of web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP / S, TCP / IP)Experience in bug tracking tools Job Description:A great candidate will have a passion for QA testing, be methodical and have robust experience in an agile work environment.Responsibilities will include improving and automating test strategies, executing test cases to diagnose bugs, implementing automation frameworks, designing/maintaining automation scripts and identifying testing deficiencies. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029176.

