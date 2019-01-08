QA tester

Join an International leader in the Software Industry and unlock to opportunity to work on software that makes a difference whilst you are solving real business problems. If flexi hours, cutting-edge technology, state of the art offices, comprehensive earning potential and endless social events sounds enticing to you, click apply below. Qualification:Matric Relevant Degree/ Diploma – Beneficial Skills & Experience: Knowledge of C#/JavaScript is advantageous Job Description:This is an exciting opportunity for a passionate Quality Assurance Tester to: perform comprehensive software and user interface testing.Translate functional and business requirement specifications into testable quality assurance documents, test plans and test cases.Test software for scalability, robustness and maintainability.Identify interactivity and usability flaws within the user interfaces. Identify functional defects and business rule deviations.

