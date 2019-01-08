Senior SQL DBA – Cape Town

Senior SQL DBA – Cape town

My client is a technology provider in Cape Town. They currently require a SQL DBA to join them to perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting. This role requires a DBA to perform the full duties of a DBA from installations to researching into new database trends.

The role is technically demanding and involves a great deal of practical experience in the developing clients IT systems. My client will provide the most up to date technologies and offers an innovative environment in within brand new department. The company also offers rapid progression within the SQL channel with the possibility of Team Lead in the future as the department grows.

As a global corporation my client has the following requirements

– Min 5 years SQL

– Min 5 years DBA

– SQL 2008/12/14

– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

– Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth.

– Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture

