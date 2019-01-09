Automation Testers

Automated Testers – Cape Town – market related salary

I am currently recruiting for Automated Testers for a number of roles based in Cape Town, for our clients based there. They are looking for Automate Testers who have experience with the Automated framework of Selenium.

The role is permanent and the company offer great benefts such as medical aid, pension and 15 days holiday a year!

Automated Testers required skills;

Ideally having experience with Selenium as an Automated tool

Previous experience as an Automated Tester

Great communciation skills

Ability to test on code

Previous experience with Java, C# or SQL would be desireable

If this role sounds interesting to you do not miss out ahead of the New Year!

